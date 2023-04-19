JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Short Interest Update

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBGS. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 81.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 272,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE JBGS traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,923. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $28.11.
JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Commercial segment rentals to federal government tenants.
