JasmyCoin (JASMY) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $323.90 million and $106.88 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JasmyCoin has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

