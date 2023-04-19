James J. Burns & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.54. The stock had a trading volume of 91,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average of $79.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $91.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

