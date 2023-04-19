James J. Burns & Company LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 246,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,716. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

