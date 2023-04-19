James J. Burns & Company LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 64,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,131. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

