James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires 410 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $106.70. The company had a trading volume of 496,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

