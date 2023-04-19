J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $282.50

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 282.50 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.50), with a volume of 942590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.30 ($3.47).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 270 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.55) to GBX 213 ($2.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 248.25 ($3.07).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.41.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

