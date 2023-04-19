J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.0 %

JBHT opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.81.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

