ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Cut to $106.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of ITT opened at $84.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in ITT by 449.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

