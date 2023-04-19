ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised ITM Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

ITM Power Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 16,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,595. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

