iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Palladiem LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.41. 397,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

