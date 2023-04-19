iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) is Herbst Group LLC’s Largest Position

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 3.8% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

ITA traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $117.41. 854,296 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

