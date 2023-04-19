iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Reduced by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 3,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

