iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 218,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,448. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $269.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.