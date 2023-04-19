iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $45.15. Approximately 148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $960.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

