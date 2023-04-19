iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.88

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.88 and last traded at $143.49, with a volume of 416506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.