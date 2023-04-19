iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is ARGI Investment Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $103,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.85. 2,311,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

