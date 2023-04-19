iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.96

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.96 and last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 2658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,061,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after buying an additional 377,609 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 88,885 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

