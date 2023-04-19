iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,066. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

