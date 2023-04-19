iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.98

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 102984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.49.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACWV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

