iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,422 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

