iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.82

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 796628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 402.7% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 173,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

