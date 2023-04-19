iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.
NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.76. 189,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,695. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
