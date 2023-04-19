iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 138,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

