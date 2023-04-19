iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 16.0% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,040,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $102.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

