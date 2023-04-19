iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 1,489,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,724. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.