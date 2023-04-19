iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $413.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

