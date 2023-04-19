iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,733. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.67. The stock has a market cap of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

