iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Reduced by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 10.9% of VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. owned 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.64. 167,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

