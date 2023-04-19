iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 95,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 430,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,932,000 after buying an additional 27,824 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $81.79. 1,118,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

