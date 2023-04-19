iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Trading 9.1% Higher

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $86.71. 1,633 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.
iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (JJT)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.