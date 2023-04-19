Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 452,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,337. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.