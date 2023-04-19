Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 4,535 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 52,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,873. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -506.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

