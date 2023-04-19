Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 414 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.42.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.74. 2,240,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,336,002. The stock has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

