Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $846,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 4.9 %

TRV stock traded up $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.38. The stock had a trading volume of 498,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,175. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.36.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.07.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

