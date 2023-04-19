Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RAD. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 21.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rite Aid by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rite Aid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter worth $28,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 486,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,880. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

