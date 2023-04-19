Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 672,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,009. The stock has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Company Profile



Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

