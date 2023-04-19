Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.26. 22,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,882. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

