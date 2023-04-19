Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 968 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 163,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

