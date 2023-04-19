Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 19th (AGI, ALLE, ANRGF, BCCLF, BHOOY, BLU, CDW, EXTR, GHL, GIII)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 19th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $240.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating. Craig Hallum currently has $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

On the Beach Group (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was downgraded by analysts at Handelsbanken from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a positive rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

