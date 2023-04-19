Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $77.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.