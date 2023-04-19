Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $184.05 and last traded at $184.85. Approximately 1,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.39.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

