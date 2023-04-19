Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Cut by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,422 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.8% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.94. 13,935,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,291,480. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.89.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.