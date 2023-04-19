Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Shares Sold by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 205.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PBS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.60. 511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

