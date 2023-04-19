Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSMS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. 5,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,298. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

