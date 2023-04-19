Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 601,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 518,948 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $19.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.