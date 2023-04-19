Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,516,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,020. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

