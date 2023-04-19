Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $309.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $305.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average is $246.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $915,360,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

