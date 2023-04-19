Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

ISRG opened at $269.28 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

