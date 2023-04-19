Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of ITJTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

